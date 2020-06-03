NEW YORK (AP/KMOV.com) — At least 9,300 people have been arrested in protests around the country since the killing of George Floyd, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
[Related: Looters take over peaceful protest causing violence, chaos in St. Louis]
In St. Louis, Police Chief John Hayden said Tuesday that 25 people had been arrested following a night of violence and looting across the city, which including four officers being shot and a retired police captain's murder.
Los Angeles has recorded 2,700 arrests since the protests, followed by New York with about 1,500. Police in Dallas, Houston and Philadelphia have also arrested several hundred people.
The count reflects how much police activity has surrounded the protests that have engulfed cities from coast to coast.
Floyd was an African American man who was killed by a police officer who pressed a knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.