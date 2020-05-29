ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis area police were kept busy Friday afternoon as a spate of shootings left multiple people injured.

The first shooting, around 12:30 Friday afternoon, happened outside of a Schnucks store. Officers were called to the Schnucks at 3430 S. Grand, where a man was found shot in the leg.

Man shot outside south St. Louis Schnucks A man was shot and an officer was injured during an incident at a Tower Grove East Schnucks Friday.

According to the police department, one of their vehicles was involved in a crash relative to the incident. The officer involved in the crash suffered a knee injury.

Two teens were shot in North St. Louis County around 1:00 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Trampe Drive around 1 p.m. and found two teens, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals. The 14-year-old has life threatening injuries while the 17-year-old was non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after 2:35 p.m. a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of North Kingshighway. An adult male was found to be shot in the leg and was rushed to a hospital.

Two teens shot in North County NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in North County Friday afternoon.

Just five minutes later, police responded to a shooting at St. Louis Avenue and Norwood Avenue for another adult male shot in the leg.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Anthlone after a 30-year-old male was found shot in his arm and torso. He was conscious and breathing on the way to the hospital.

Just thirty minutes later, homicide detectives responded to Garfield and Vandeventer for a man, 30, killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

No other information has been provided.