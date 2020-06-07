ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police released the booking photos for at least four people charged for looting and rioting this past Sunday and Monday in St. Louis
Shannon Brown, Nautica Turner, Stefan Hornaday and Gary March have all been charged by the Circuit Attorney’s Office for receiving stolen property while Hornaday was also charged with resisting arrest.
Two others were also charged in connection with looting. Michael Otey, 20, and Jimmie Lee Robinson, Jr, 27, are charged with burglary and stealing $750 or more. Robinson is also charged with armed-criminal action.
Authorities say Otey stole from a Sprint store that was looted in the Central West End on Monday. He was arrested in South City.
Robinson is accused of stealing electronics from Lee's Pawn on Jewelry on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive early Tuesday morning. He admitted to the crime when interviewed by officers, police say.
Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was shot and killed by looters at the pawn shop, police say. Nobody has been charged in connection with his death. A reward of $56,700 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Watch: Surveillance video shows 'persons of interest' wanted in connection with Ret. Capt. David Dorn's murder
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner tweeted out on Friday that charges had been brought against seven people. We’ve reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for more information on the three others her office charged.
Earlier this week, Gardner sparred with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over the initial lack of charges for the 36 people arrested over two days of rioting and looting.
