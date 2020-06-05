ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police released the booking photos for at least four people charged for looting and rioting this past Sunday and Monday in St. Louis.
Shannon Brown, Nautica Turner, Stefan Hornaday and Gary March have all been charged by the Circuit Attorney’s Office for receiving stolen property while Hornaday was also charged with resisting arrest.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner tweeted out earlier Friday that charges had been brought against seven people. We’ve reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for more information on the three others her office charged.
Earlier this week, Gardner sparred with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over the initial lack of charges for the 36 people arrested over two days of rioting and looting.
