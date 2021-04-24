NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a triple shooting in north St. Louis Saturday.
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Wren Ave near Bircher Blvd just before 2 a.m. in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Officers found three people shot and at least one person died from their injuries.
Limited information surrounding the shooting or the victims have been released.
