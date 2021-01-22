BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – At least one person was killed in an overnight crash in north St. Louis County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 a fatal crash occurred on North Hanley near Scudder around 3 a.m. Friday.
A semi-truck with the Schnucks logo on the side was seen at the crash scene. It is unknow if it was involved in the crash at this time.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the crash will keep the ramp from northbound Interstate 170 to Hanley closed until at least 8 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.