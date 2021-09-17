BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash has closed a portion of McDonnell near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday on McDonnell near Banshee. Berkeley police and fire were on the scene along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.
The crash involved a semi-truck and another vehicle. Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 at least one person was killed in the crash.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is release.
