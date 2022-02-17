EUREKA, MO (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office has charged a Rockwood School District employee with sexual abuse.
50-year-old Robert Smith is accused of sexually abusing a Special Ed student with Down syndrome, according to the Eureka Police Department. The court put an at-large warrant out for his arrest with a $300,000 bail.
Smith was charged with first-degree sexual abuse based on the allegations.
“We have a special obligation to take care of the most vulnerable in our society,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “Anyone who takes advantage of an individual with special needs in St. Louis County will be held accountable by his office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.