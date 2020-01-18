ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A North City man is accused of fleeing after he killed in a woman in an accident on September 20, 2018.
Kenderick Moore, 26, of the 1500 block of N. Market, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Police say he was driving someone else’s Ford Focus without the owner’s permission when he collided with another car near the intersection of Thrush and Florissant.
Devonna Riggins was killed in the wreck. Police say Moore fled from the scene.
Authorities say a DNA sample collected from the driver’s side airbag matches Moore’s DNA.
He is still at-large.
