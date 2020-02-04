ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an accidental shooting of a 4-year-old.
Ishmale Woodward, 19, is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say a 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself at a home in downtown St. Louis with Woodward's gun on January 10.
Officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Pine near Soldiers Memorial around 11 p.m. where they found the girl with graze wound to the leg.
The child found a unsecured gun inside the living room, police said. Woodward told officers he left the gun on the couch and went into the kitchen before the girl shot herself. She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a local hospital.
Woodward is not yet in custody.
