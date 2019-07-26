NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly North County shooting that they consider to be armed and dangerous.
Dashon Reece, 26, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed-criminal action and violation of a protection order.
He is accused of fatally shooting Alfred Saddler on June 7 in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge in Beverly Hills.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-877-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
