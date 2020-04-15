EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- During this pandemic, homeschooling is a struggle enough for some families. It's even more difficult if you're in an impoverished or struggling neighborhood.
An educational non-profit called Waterford Upstart is focusing on helping families in the Metro East. Families with younger children will be given a free laptop and internet access.
The program is an at-home kindergarten readiness program for families with 4-year-olds. They will deliver personalized, online instruction 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week.
Studies show that each year more than 2 million 4-year-olds in the United States don't have access to publicly funded early education. And if you are in a struggling community, odds are there are often no early education options at all.
This non-profit program is trying to change that.
“East St. Louis is one of the areas that we were targeting, because we try to find the families that don't have early education options whether it's because of transportation, because of funding, or because of rural locations. And so East St. Louis was one of the areas that was given to us as an area that maybe had some families who are struggling,” said Kim Fischer with Waterford Upstart.
They have begun looking for 200 families around East St. Louis.
The non-profit has a presence in nearly 40 states and its programs are partially state funded in Indiana, South Carolina, Ohio and Utah.
The program is open for children who will be entering kindergarten in fall of 2021.
Spots are limited, so if interested, visit here to register today.
