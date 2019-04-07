ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It can’t be easy showing up to this starting line at 7 in the morning, but somehow over 10 thousand people had enough motivation to be there. And that motivation was not necessarily to beat the clock.
The ‘why’ for Laura Paplauskas is to defy the odds that tried to work against her.
“I was hit by a car in a crosswalk a few years ago and it took me two years of rehab to learn how to walk correctly, and after that, it was about pushing my limits and seeing how far I could go,” Paplauskas said.
Paplauskas is from Chicago. This is her first St. Louis running race.
“Right now I’m working my way across the country, trying to hit all 50 states,” Paplouskas said.
At the starting line, Paplauskas had just made a new friend, a professor at St. Louis Community College. Margaret Hvatum can run 26.2 miles just because someone once told her she couldn’t.
“In 1995, I was told by a Boston Pulmonologist that I had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and that I had to live a quiet lifestyle,” Hvatum said. “I started running the next day. That was a misdiagnosis. I’ve now completed 76 marathons. I run because I can run.”
Hvatum runs on average 16 marathons a year, but GO St. Louis is her favorite place to be because it’s her home.
“It’s a hilly course, it’s a challenging course, but boy is it fun,” Hvatum said.
And this is especially true for the runners who overcame so much to be able to show up at the starting line.
