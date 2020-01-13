HOUSTON, Tx. (KMOV.com) -- Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team's sign-stealing during the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title.
The league's investigation began when former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers told a reporter from The Athletic that the team used video cameras to steal signs and relayed them to hitters using audio signals.
The investigation revealed players would hit a baseball bat against a trashcan in the dugout to signal to hitters what pitch was coming.
The system was used in their 2017 championship run as well as the 2018 season.
Both Luhnow and Hinch were suspended for a year by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the team forfeited first and second round draft picks for the next two years, and the franchise could face up to a $5 million fine.
Manfred also strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora, who was the Astros bench coach in 2017, will face equally or more severe punishment.
Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.
