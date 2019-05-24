ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - ,Learn and experience the Greek culture this weekend at The Assumption Greek Fest starting Friday morning.
The Greek Fest starts May 24, at 11 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. on May 27 at 1755 Des Peres Road. There will be plenty of Greek food, dancing and more all weekend.
"Its a taste of Greece without the airfare" Tony Tharenos from Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, said.
There will be live entertainment and admission is free.
For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.