CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thieves are targeting a Chesterfield assisted living facility, authorities said.
Police are looking into two thefts at the Sheridan in Chesterfield.
Investigators are trying to figure out if employees or visitors are to blame after someone stole an iPhone and money from rooms inside the facility.
News 4 reached out to the corporate management for information on safety and security.
A management representative said the corporate office was working on getting an answer but News 4 has not heard back yet.
