(KMOV.com) - Recovery is ongoing from the five tornadoes which struck several local towns in late October. The Red Cross and its partners have opened the Multi-Agency Resource Center, a "One-stop Shop" available to help those recovering from the twisters.

Debi Meeds, the MARC manager, said, "If you've been affected by the disaster you can come to the MARC. It doesn't matter what county you live in. All the agencies will serve you."

Disaster teams were out last week assessing the damage caused by the Oct. 24 tornadoes. Supplies were distributed to those impacted in St. Mary, Farmington, and Fredericktown in Missouri, and Chester, Illinois. They provided supplies such as rakes, gloves, trash bags, and other items to help with clean-up efforts.

Sabine Steinhauer, whose home was damaged by the Fredericktown tornado, said, "I do appreciate that it's all set-up because it's quite overwhelming. While we're home, we're not having any income. So the faster I can do this, the faster I can go back to work."

If you need assistance, you can visit one of the MARC locations:

Monday, November 1, 2021

Calvary Church 1725 East Highway 72, Fredericktown, MO from noon – 8:00 P.M.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Farmington Community Civic Center Two Black Knight Drive from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Bring identification and verification of your address to the MARC. Childcare will also be on hand. Masks are required at each MARC location. If you forget to bring your mask there will be some available.

Meeds said, "It can take from an hour to three hours. It just depends on what your needs are."

You can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org for more information.