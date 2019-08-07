ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is digging deeper into the shooting death investigation of a local mentor.
St. Louis County Police say 35-year-old Ashland Tate was killed Friday night in the 1000 block of Rariton Driverock in Rock Hill.
READ: Two charged after man found fatally shot in car in Rock Hill
Tate's family and friends say he made an impact from his childhood home in New Orleans to St. Louis where he put down his own family roots.
At Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, Tate became a popular fixture on his school's wrestling team.
"In my opinion, Ashland is easily one of the top five most gifted wrestlers we've ever had," said Chuck Stall, Tate's former teammate who still works at the all-boys school.
But beyond the mat, Tate was wrestling with tough life realities, including growing up in a group home.
"He just wanted to be on a team. I think he just wanted to be a part of something," said Stall. "He always did whatever needed to be done, his work, his school, his obligations to his friends and team, but he did it with the biggest smile on his face like that was the greatest thing he could be doing that day and that was infectious."
Because of Hurricane Katrina, Tate transferred to the University of Missouri St. Louis, where he graduated in 2008. He met his wife in St. Louis and stayed, working his way up to become the executive director of the non-profit that played such a key role in his childhood, Boys Hope Girls Hope.
In a statement, the development director said, "Ashland touched many lives in a positive way during his time as a scholar, volunteer and leader. We have expressed our condolences and offered support to his family, and will keep them in our prayers."
Tate's high school friend, who says Tate just reached out to him last week offering to help with a fundraiser, said his life, too, was forever changed by Ashland Tate.
"To get to talk to him and know he was in a great place in life and to know things had panned out for him because of the hard work he did and his toughness as a young man and to see it end like this, it's not fair," said Stall. "It's a horrible ending to a very good and tough man's story."
Tate’s high school wrestling coach started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help with Tate’s sons’ education.
St. Louis County Police say the investigation into Tate's death is on-going.
Two men have been charged in the crime. Rayshaun McDonald, 25 years old, Themon Ryan, 32 years old, are charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of armed criminal action.
Police say the suspects knew Tate. Investigators say they do not believe drugs were involved. The two suspects are being held on $75,000 bond.
