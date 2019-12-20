OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews closed the Ashby Road Bridge Friday morning for repairs.
The bridge will remain closed until late next summer.
Recently, crews found several problems with the 51-year-old bridge, including a hole in the southbound lanes.
Drivers heading north on Ashby can turn left on Bauer and drive west to Lindbergh Boulevard to turn right to get on Page. Southbound drivers on Ashby can take westbound Page to Lindbergh and then turn left on Bauer to head east.
According to Saint Louis Transportation Public Works, approximately 13,000 vehicles use the bridge every day.
Work is expected to completed by August 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.