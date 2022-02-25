ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Ascension Charity Classic only has one full tournament event under their belt but Friday they announced they are expanding with a new partnership that will bring another pro golf event to St. Louis.
Ascension is partnering with the Advocates Professional Golf Association, or the APGA, to host a new golf tournament in St. Louis.
"When I was in high school I used to actually get changed in the background like in the locker room away from people to get my golf uniform on so they wouldn't see me," said Heavens. "But as I got older and people started seeing my success in golf, it actually became cool. I was Christian, the next Tiger Woods or whatever. I was the guy doing something with his life. So I'm showing kids that this is another route."
The Ascension Classic will be played at Glen Echo Country Club from Sept. 6-9 and will be working in conjunction with the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood during the same week.
The APGA's goal is to bring more diversity to the game of golf by helping reach out to young, minority golfers in the area. The APGA Tour is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other underrepresented golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry. This is accomplished through professional tournaments, career development and mentoring sessions. Christian Heavens plays on the APGA and is from the East St. Louis area. He's eager to show kids who look like him that they can have a future in golf.
For more information visit the Ascension Charity Classic website.
