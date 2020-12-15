ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the difficulties of distributing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as nationwide rollout begins is the fact that it needs to stay extremely cold.
Because of this, hospitals, pharmacies and health departments all over the country are calling on dry ice companies to help.
Company owners say the increased demand and other issues had dry ice in short supply for a few months earlier this year.
"We got busy when the COVID hit," said David Hanchette, owner of Cee Kay Supply in Kansas City. "People started changing their behaviors and shopping online more."
Hanchette said that shortage is over, which is good because they expect the coming months they'll be busier than ever.
The Pfizer vaccine can last about 30 days after the shipping containers they're transported in are opened, as long as the dry ice is replaced every five days.
