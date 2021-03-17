ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's supply of COVID-19 vaccine shots is increasing and more people are rolling up their sleeves across the state. However, the state's top health experts are still encouraging people to get tested - especially with arising new variants.

The state's data shows testing has been declining since it reached record highs in November. The state conducted more than 700,000 tests in January. That total went down to less than 480,000 in February and so far in March, the state processed just over 220,000 tests.

“We learned quickly in the early days of this public health crisis how important testing was to prevent the spread of the virus, and it is part of the reason why Missouri has the second lowest case growth rate among all states in the country,” Dr. Randall Williams said. He's the director of the state's health department.

The state has been hosting community testing events throughout the state for almost a year. These tests are free and available to all Missouri residents. Click here to find a testing site near you.

“We remain concerned about variants arising throughout the US, so this means prevention measures and widespread testing are that much more crucial to move us beyond COVID-19,” Williams said.