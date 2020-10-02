ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many public and private universities nationwide are pivoting to "test-optional admission" for the 2021-2022 school year because of the coronavirus.
Admissions officers point to the limited access and availability of standardized testing, like the ACT or SAT, as the main motivation behind the policy change.
"We recognize that not every student may be able to access testing, so we're taking a holistic approach to the admissions process," said Emily Almas, Assistant Vice Provost & Director of Admissions at Washington University.
Test-optional means schools will accept test scores as part of an overall application, but do not require it. As a result, submitting test scores cannot hurt a candidate. Choosing not to submit test scores will not put an applicant at a disadvantage, according to admissions officers at St. Louis University and Washington University.
"We'll take a look at standardized testing if a student elects to submit that," Almas said. "If you don't have testing or choose not to submit it, that's A-Okay, we're going to look at the other pieces of your application, paying attention to your academic potential and academic achievement."
Jean Marie Cox, Dean of Admissions at St. Louis University, said studies show the best indicator of a student's first-year success is their high school transcript.
"Now we'll spend even more time assessing transcripts, not just GPA but individual subject grades and rigor of courses," said Cox. "Submitting a test score could always help the student's chance of being admitted to the university, but it would never take away that access or option to attend SLU."
But Jason Marks, President of Mackler Associates, a local tutoring company, warns students and parents against forgoing the exams.
"Highly competitive colleges are used to seeing these numbers, so that students who don't submit, may find themselves because of the volume of applications, at a competitive disadvantage," Marks said.
According to Washington University's website, it admitted 16 percent of applicants for the 2024 class. 88 percent of those students were in the top 10 percent of their high school class and the middle 50 percent scored between 33 and 35 on the ACT and between 1450-1560 on the SAT.
According to Cox, SLU's acceptance rate is about 60 percent.
Further, Marks said historically test scores can serve to tip the balance in favor of a applicant when being compared to the rest of the applicant pool. It also demonstrates academic ability and preparedness, especially if a school isn't familiar with the high school an applicant graduated from.
"In order to fairly evaluate students that come from different high schools, they have used this test," he said. "They felt if we have a minimum level of expectation that everybody has to do, then we can have an objective standard, though nothing is perfect."
Without the data from an exam, Marks said the process becomes increasingly random and chaotic.
"A lot of their built-in, subconscious biases they may have had from doing this for years with a test just don't magically disappear," he said.
Further, Marks said many scholarships remain contingent upon a high ACT or SAT score. He is unaware of schools changing their policy when it comes to scholarships, as has been done for admissions.
While many SAT and ACT tests were cancelled last spring due to coronavirus, Marks said they're slowly reemerging, with two national test dates coming at the end of October. Another test will be administered in December.
Universities stress the decision is completely optional and up to the individual student.
For more information on upcoming test dates and testing sites, visit ACT.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.