ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As courts catch up on a backlog of cases delayed from COVID-19, experts in the industry said a major shortage of court reporters nationwide continues to be problematic.
In the St. Louis area, freelance court reporters are needed to assist with pre-trial depositions, hearings and witness testimony. Rebecca Brewer, President of the Missouri Court Reporters Association, said most court reporters are in their mid 50s. She attributes the shortage to current reporters retiring and not enough new graduates getting into the field.
“We have people retiring but no one to fill their positions necessarily or if there is someone to fill the position, we’re just taking it from another area of court reporting, it might be a freelancer who goes into an official position underneath a judge, so that takes a job away from the freelance world,” Brewer said.
St. Charles Community College began offering a court reporter program in August 2019 to combat the shortage, but Brewer said the need is still dire. Kirkwood native Elle Fuller graduated from an online court reporting program recently and said she already has potential job offers.
“I got an email from somebody and they said all these firms are looking for people that are hiring, and there’s an opening somewhere else,” Fuller said. “There are so many options.”
Deborah Walters is the CRO of Pohlman Reporting, a company based in St. Louis that provides court reporting support across the country and globe. Her business has hired a recruiter and is looking for court reporters out-of-state to fill the void.
“We’ve hired a full time recruiter to recruit court reporters nationwide, which is kind of an unusual step, most agencies don’t have such a recruiter onboard,” Walters said. “The thing she is doing is calling reporters who are certified in other states, for example, we have a reporter in Colorado who will be coming next week to Missouri to take her skills test to get her certification in Missouri.”
Most programs are about two years, or longer, if needed and can be completed online. However, Brewer said programs have about a 75 percent dropout rate. She said speed building skills, typing up to 225 words per minute are key to succeed in the job. Brewer said starting salaries for freelance court reporters typically start at $60,000 and people can eventually make up to six figures.
Arkansas Court Reporting Academy trains and mentors aspiring court reporters nationwide. Court reporters and captioners do not to attend a four-year college, making it easier and faster for them to transition into the workplace. If you’re interested in getting a court reporting degree from Arkansas Court Reporting Academy or the Nation Court Reporters Association head to their websites: https://www.arcracademy.com/ and https://www.ncra.org/.
