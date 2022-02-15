As traffic stops turn increasingly deadly, training scenarios become vital part of police academy

(KMOV.com) - In October, Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins was ambushed and killed while approaching a suspected stolen vehicle at a gas station.
Timmins is one of a growing number of law enforcement officers killed during interactions with the public, often during traffic stops.
"The officers are always at a disadvantage from the very beginning of a traffic stop moving forward, so we put a strong emphasis on how to properly and respectfully conduct a traffic stop," Tom Leasor, Executive Director of the Eastern Missouri Police Academy, said.
Recruits within the academy are required to complete 48 hours of training specifically related to traffic stops. After weeks learning about the law and how to conduct a stop, those skills are put into action during simulation drills.
"It's quite a shock," David Cuppett, a recruit, said. "I'd say there are a lot of things that go through your mind. You try to pregame it. Also, talking on the radio, that's also a first and trying to talk to dispatch and also manage the situation you have in front of you."
Leasor said even when a driver pulls over after an officer initiates a stop, it does not mean the driver or those in the car pose no risk to the officer.
"Just because that gives the implication of compliance doesn't mean that's going to be the ultimate outcome," he said.
While the vast majority of traffic stops during an officer's career will be with average citizens, Leasor said it's the exceptions that pose the biggest danger.
"They react to what the person they stopped is doing and that can determine the outcome of the traffic stop," he said. "They have to be thinking on their feet, they have to be making split-second decisions based on their observations and the rest of their senses."
Recruits said they are learning, through their education of the law, how to interact with the public in a fair and just manner.
"You definitely get more comfortable the more you do it," Cuppett said. "There are different people you come across on a traffic stop, different personalities, different backgrounds and you have to figure out how to treat everyone, just."
The recruit class currently at the Eastern Missouri Police Academy is in its fifth week of a six-month course.
