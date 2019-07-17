ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- As many residents in the St. Louis and Metro East area are bracing for the extreme hot temperature this week but one animal rescue shelter is asking locals to help shelter pets in need.
The Gateway Pet Guardians says they are working in emergency mode to ensure about 100-150 animals find proper shelter, shade and water to beat the heat.
“Our biggest need right now is foster homes. We have 22 dogs on our waiting list, the majority living outside, and their owners or the people who found them desperately want us to take them, but our shelter is completely full and they are being turned away from other local shelters.," says Jill Henke Program Director for Gateway Pet Guardians. "It is heartbreaking when people want to do the right thing for their dog and we just don’t have the space. We need the community to open up their homes and give a pup a place to crash while we work to get them adopted and that frees up a space in our shelter.”
The group is also zeroing in on neighborhoods in East St. Louis, Cahokia, Alorton, Centreville, Washington Park, Sauget and Fairmont City to inform resident to bring their pets inside.
Gatway Pet Guardians will also supply crates so owners can bring their dog inside.
Anyone interested in fostering pets should click here or call 314-399-9738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.