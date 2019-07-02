ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Last year, more than 50 children across the U.S. died from the heat after being left in hot cars, the highest number ever.
St. Louis has notoriously hot summers, and it doesn’t take long for the inside of a car to reach dangerous temperatures.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Brittany Kiser had some tips for how to help parents keep their kids safe in the summer heat.
She says first, realize that cars heat up a lot quicker and a lot hotter than most people think.
“Within the first 10 minutes, the temperature in the car can rise up to 20 degrees,” she said. “And children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adult bodies do.”
Also, too many parents think something tragic could never happen to them.
“Lot of parents say, ‘That would never happen to me, I would never leave my child in the car.’ We want people to know it can happen to anybody,” Kiser said. “But sleep deprivation, a different memory routine…”
It’s common enough that first responders deal with the problem year after year.
“If you're on the street and you see something like that, if you can't break the window, call 911 immediately and we'll respond to try to get them out as soon as possible,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Kiser also points to St. Louis Children’s Safety Stop, which offers free services like car seat safety checks, helmet checks, home safety consults, and sleep safety consults to families.
They also offer a lanyard called Sophie's Kiss, which is a memory device developed after a St. Louis couple's baby daughter died when she was left in a hot car in 2007.
“The idea is, you take it out whenever your put your child in and put it around your neck. When you get your kiddo out, take it off,” Kiser said.
Other tips include leaving something like a cellphone, purse or briefcase in the back seat with the child.
Some parents say they even take off their left shoe and put it next to the child in the car seat so they won't forget the child.
You can make an appointment with the Safety Stop center by calling 314-454-KIDS (5437) or 800-678-5437.
