ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – With temperatures dropping this weekend, area agencies are ready with warming shelters.
For the most updated warming shelter information, call the United Way at 211.
Click here for a list of warming shelters throughout St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
If you need a warming shelter in Illinois, use this link to find the nearest one.
