With freezing temperatures sweeping the region, ponds and lakes all around St. Louis are freezing over. News 4's Ray Preston shows us how first responders practice for a rescue if someone does fall in.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With freezing temperatures sweeping the region,  ponds and lakes all around St. Louis are freezing over. News 4's Ray Preston shows us how first responders practice for a rescue if someone does fall in.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.