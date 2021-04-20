(KMOV.com) - As vaccine supply begins to meet demand, several counties in the surrounding St. Louis area are seeing appointments go unfilled.
St. Charles County and St. Louis County both had tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people on their pre-registration lists mere weeks ago. Now, both departments said they've contacted every person on those lists and are doing away with the waiting lists.
"We will continue to offer these large events that are able to work them into their schedule, but we're looking at future events at businesses around the county and within the region," said Sara Evers with the St. Charles County Health Department. "Those would be in different time frames for those who are working or have transportation issues."
Evers said even as the county continues to discuss the turnout at mass vaccination events, it will hold second dose appointments for those who received their first dose at Family Arena.
"We administered nearly 12,000 doses across three days last week and all of our appointments were booked," she said. "This week, we're seeing that trend of less demand."
The St. Louis County Health Department is seeing a similar trend. It still has available appointments for this week at its website, www.stlcorona.com.
Additionally, it's offering several walk-in clinics this week for the first time, in an attempt to make it easier for people to secure their vaccine. As it monitors turnout, the health department plans to pivot its approach to targeted groups, like those that are homebound, have transportation issues or those who may be skeptical.
"We've forged many, many community partnerships with community organizations, churches, synagogues, and other groups that work directly with people," said Christopher Ave with the St. Louis County Health Department. "These are groups people trust and we've found that's very effective in reaching people."
Homebound vaccination efforts continue with local first responders and other agencies helping the cause.
"We believe that the fewer than half of the county being vaccinated (by the state's estimation) is not good enough," Ave said. "Not only are we not resting, we are doubling our efforts to make it easy for people to get vaccinated."
The federally run mass vaccination site at the Dome is helping to clear the pre-registration lists within the city and county. To date, FEMA says it has administered more than 16,000 doses.
