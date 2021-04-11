ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday, just over 1,000 people were vaccinated at the FEMA event at the Dome, shy of the 3,000 they are capable of on a daily basis.

Since Wednesday, they’ve vaccinated around 6,800 people but they are working to spread the message that there is ample supply and any Missourian over the age of 16 can walk in and get an appointment. “It’s becoming more and more easier to actually obtain [a vaccine ] and less stressful for people,” said Robbie Norris.

Norris has spent the last two months helping people find vaccine appointments. He’s part of a group of vaccine hunters who use Facebook to help people. One month ago he was helping people find appointments hours outside of St. Louis. Now there's an abundance of options.

“The requests have sort of dropped off,” said Jill Anderson, another vaccine hunter. They were getting up to 100 requests a day, but now there are just a handful.

On Friday, all Missourians over 16 became eligible for the vaccine. As of now, 31% of Missourians have received at least one shot, compared to about 35% of the country who have received that first dose. Digging deeper into Missouri’s numbers, especially those most vulnerable to COVID-19, 69% of those age 65-74 and 72% of those 75-84 have received their shots.

Now the new goal for the vaccine hunters is to address hesitancy. “I had a friend who wanted to take it but said 'I’ll wait till you take it to see how it affects you,'” said Norris.

Anderson says she thinks the next big challenge is reaching people beyond social media and traditional news sources. A spokesperson for FEMA says they plan to step up community outreach efforts to reach more people.