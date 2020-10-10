CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - For the first time this season, high school football teams in St. Louis County played competitively Friday night, following months of restrictions on youth sports.
Schools eligible to play submitted a safety plan to the St. Louis County health department, with information about testing protocols, quarantine plans and how to keep spectators safe.
For many teams, it means limiting fans to the parents of players, cheerleaders, dance teams and marching band.
The restrictions made practice difficult early on this summer for members of the Parkway Central High School marching band.
The band took part in virtual practices at home, for those who had instruments and the space to do so. But, it's not easy for those with more expensive or large instruments.
"It's really hard to lead over Zoom," said Tia Strege, a senior captain of the color guard. "Some girls could do it in their backyard but instruction on choreography is hard when you can't physically show someone where to put their hand. We really learned to use our words."
When the school year started, the band shifted to several outdoor practices a week, along with daily virtual band class as part of their curriculum.
"It's definitely a big release from being sitting in Zoom meetings 24/7 and the Zoom fatigue that really easily happens at this point," said senior Spencer Kessler.
Up until last week, the band was practicing together but not performing, as contests and performances were cancelled. However, it provided the opportunity to socialize and take part in something as a team, which many students said was better than nothing.
"The last couple of years we were really focused on winning and focusing on being good, but since we’ve had an off season, we’ve been able to get to know each other better and become a family," Strege said.
Late this week, band members learned they would be able to perform during home games this fall as a result of restrictions being lifted.
"There's nothing like being in the stands, cheering on the football team, just coming together as a family," Strege said. "I really look forward to performing too."
While the season has been anything but easy, Band Director Doug Hoover said he's proud of its members and the resiliency they've shown.
"We don't exist for contests, so when the contests were cancelled, we said we still have a reason to be here," Hoover said. "Then as football looked like it was going to be cancelled, you said, 'Okay, it's part of the curriculum and our seniors deserve an opportunity to have something like a normal marching season."
Despite the challenges faced this year, Hoover said his seniors have helped make the band program at Parkway Central better, and for that, he's grateful.
"They helped us make something out of nothing and when they leave here, they've left the program in a better position than it would have been without them," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.