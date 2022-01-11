As some St. Louis-area schools look at changing masking policies, others remain optional

(KMOV.com) - School districts across the St. Louis region are reassessing their COVID-19 mitigation policies as the recent surge in cases is leading to more students and staff being out sick.
Tuesday night, the Rockwood School District school board voted to extend their current mask mandate through February 3. Originally, the district planned to switch to recommending and not requiring masks on January 18. The current positivity rate for the district is about 4%, with 1,014 staff and student currently out with a positive case (854 students and 163 staff members).
Parkway School District is also set to consider extending their own mask mandate beyond January 18 at an upcoming board meeting this Thursday. However, not all school boards have been receptive to the idea of implementing a mask mandate.
"What is the board wanting to do is my question,” said Erin Abbott, Director of the Wentzville School Board on Monday night.
"Ride the bus till the wheels fall off,” said Daniel Brice, Vice President for the Wentzville School Board.
That was one of the responses that angered some parents in the Wentzville School District during Monday night's emergency board meeting.
"People are getting sick. We can't prevent people from getting sick in my opinion. It's going to happen. I think we just have to deal with as best as we possibly can,” said Brice. “And I personally don't believe that masking is that option."
The Wentzville School District tells News 4 right now 90 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. However, this number does not include other staff members currently out seeking a test or taking care of a sick family member. Despite superintendent Curtis Cain's recommendation to institute a mask mandate to prevent further spread among staff and students, the board ultimately made no decision on the matter.
"My question is, if not this, then what, because I don't have other ideas?” asked board member Betsy Bates.
"9 out 10 times the kids get it it's not going to be bad, but the concern should be that there are some elderly teachers elderly bus drivers, people that work in the kitchens. So that's always been my main concern,” said Wentzville Eric Bray.
Bray is a parent of two students in the Wentzville School District. He worries without a mask mandate in place, more staff members will continue to fall susceptible to this new variant.
"I think what's going to happen is eventually they're going to have to shut the schools down and do some kind of virtual because they're not going to have the staff,” he said.
Fort Zumwalt also does not have a mask mandate in place, and there are no plans at this time to change the policy. However, the district does have a tiered mitigation strategy where they can implement a mandate for a certain schools, and or classroom if a significant number of students and staff test positive.
Francis Howell however, recently switched back to making masks a requirement after one week of optional masking. The decision came after the district reported nearly 700 students and staff contracting COVID-19 since returning from winter break.
"I don't know why they would ever think that this was a good idea, not only in the midst of a pandemic, but in the midst of a surge,” said Jamaica Harris, a parent in the Francis Howell School District. “It's like someone setting your house on fire, and then coming back with a hose later on to put out the fire."
Harris says her son contracted COVID-19 following that first week back from winter break. She is grateful that district changed their policy, but she feels like it came at a cost to students and staff who she says were not protected during that first week.
“We did everything we were supposed to do, masking, the whole 9 yards, the social distancing. [In] fact most of our friends will tell you, we're the more cautious of the group,” said Harris. “Even though our child was double masked, [he] is around individuals for six hours a day in the same building unmasked. Our child never stood a chance at this."
Recently, St. Louis County council members voted to implement a new mask mandate for the county. News 4 asked the county if this has any impact on school decisions regarding masking and a spokesperson sent the following response:
School Districts are autonomous entities and while they are not required to, they are certainly able to use the county’s mask mandate to impose their own. Having a county wide mask mandate simply makes it easier for school districts to base their policy on the county.
