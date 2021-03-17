Parson announces 'mega' vaccination site in St. Louis City Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that the state will host a mega vaccination site in St. Louis on both Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For several weeks, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has faced tough questions about reports of an imbalance between rural and urban areas when it comes to the vaccine distribution. While the St. Louis area prepares for a "mega vaccination" event next week, Parson maintains the state's rollout plan was handled as well as it could have been.

He dismissed reports that, after weeks of stories of St. Louisans driving hours away to get a shot, the state has been slow to react.

"We've been on plan from day one. Nothing's changed. We're simply getting more vaccine all the time. We knew it was going to take longer for St. Louis and Kansas City to get theirs done, and it will still be a longer path for them," Parson said Wednesday.

The governor was Lincoln County at the Moscow Fills Founders Day Celebration, and News 4 caught up with him as the town marked its bicentennial.

With the announcement of a two-day "mega vaccination site" at Forest Park Community College next week that, along with events in St. Louis County and St. Charles County could deliver 14,000 doses, Parson said he expects that many shots to be delivered on a regular basis.

"I think the St. Louis region, in next week or so, could probably be doing 14,000 a week up there," he said.

Parson said there will be fewer targeted areas in rural Missouri, but those areas will still have enough vaccines to serve their populations.

"We're going try to backfill that with pharmacies, health clinics, things like that," he said. "It's much easier to do there than it is the big urban areas."

Parson said critics who say he's been looking out for rural supporters at the expense of the urbans areas is nothing more than "political hype."