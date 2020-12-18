ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local retirement communities are preparing to vaccinate residents and staff against COVID-19. For one woman, the job will be a massive under taking spanning hundreds, if not thousands of miles.
Angie Keeven is responsible for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine at 45 different retirement communities across multiple states, including 15 in St. Louis. The chief wellness officer for Cedarhurst Senior Living Communities said she's ready for the challenge.
"It's certainly been a tough 9 months," said Keeven, who will oversee the rollout of as many as 5,000 vaccines for residents and employees.
One of the facilities she'll oversee is in St. Charles, where 91-year-old James Hood is ready to roll up his sleeve.
"I think think most people here want to get the vaccine. It's in our interest to do that," he said.
Hood is one of the many residents who have been cooped up for months. And that's what keeven hopes to change soon.
"We are really looking forward. It's like we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. We know the tunnel. We know it's still going to be several months away but we are starting to see that glimmer of hope that there's an end to this," she said.
Keeven is coordinating with CVS pharmacy to have the vaccine delivered to each senior care center.
They will be administered on site starting as soon as December 28th.
However, that date is in flux, along with which vaccine the residents will get.
"We don't know which vaccine we are going to get yet. Or is it going to be a combination of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine," Keeven said. "I know with the conversations with CVS that their preference is the Moderna vaccine. It's a more durable vaccine it doesn't need to be kept at extreme temps like 70 below zero."
For residents like Hood, the type of vaccine isn't the concern. Getting back to normal is.
"I'd like to be able to go to stores and things like that," he said. "Occasionally get things I'd like to have here. There are people that are willing to run to those stores but it's not quite as much fun."
At Cedarhurst, residents will be given a choice whether to get the vaccine or not, but Keeven says she hopes most will take advantage.
