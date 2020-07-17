ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — If there’s one element of the Cardinals to feel good about as we sit a week away from the opening of the 2020 MLB season, it’s the starting pitching.
The adage is familiar: You can never have too much pitching.
Except, in the case of the 2020 St. Louis Cardinals—at least at this particular moment in time—they might have more than they know what to do with.
The phrase ‘good problem to have’ has been bandied about by stakeholders as questions surrounding the Cardinals starting rotation continue to mount as we draw closer to the start of the season—the good kind of questions, albeit, but questions nevertheless.
See, when the question is asked of some clubs, ‘Who is going to be the fifth starter?,’ there’s an implication that five respectable options might not exist within the organization’s pitching staff. In St. Louis, the problem pertains to whittling down the plethora of worthy candidates to just a handful of selections.
The intrasquad action at Busch Stadium has seen the Cardinals’ army of starting arms throw quality innings, day after day. Thursday night, it was Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim’s turn to throw some donuts up onto the Busch Stadium scoreboard.
Both hurlers were on the attack in an intrasquad contest that saw three full innings by 7:45 p.m., (first pitch was around 7 p.m.). Wainwright breezed three frames and allowed only a pair of singles while striking out two on 42 pitches. Though he looked like he probably had at least another three innings left in his tank when he departed, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had planned to use Thursday as a mere tune-up outing that puts Wainwright on track to take the ball for St. Louis in the second game of the regular season.
“Waino’s built up,” Shildt said. “He’s ready to get going. So it made sense to get him his work tonight, appropriately, and then four days later, we’ll come back and get him a higher pitch count. Then he’ll be set up to throw game two of the season.”
Jack Flaherty has already been announced as the Opening Day starter—so we can now account for two of the five spots.
As for the other three, the pool of candidates features several names that you'd figure should be included by default. Miles Mikolas was the club’s Opening Day starter last year. After dealing with some arm soreness back in spring, he has returned to health and fortified his standing with quality efforts on the Busch Stadium field this month. His last intrasquad outing came Sunday, when he went 2.2 innings without allowing an earned run—or a single hit to leave the infield. His next turn comes Friday.
Carlos Martinez was once the ace of the St. Louis rotation. Ideally for the Cardinals, the circumstances surrounding his moves to the bullpen in back-to-back seasons were outliers more than the norm for his career arc moving forward. He's looked especially sharp of late; given his body of work when healthy as a big-league starter, Martinez is a guy the Cardinals should unquestionably want back in that role.
Dakota Hudson is a pitcher in whom the Cardinals have mountains of faith. The team liked what it saw in Hudson last season when he went 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA in his first year as a big-league starter, and it expects that the 25-year-old, still growing as a pitcher, has the capacity to improve with experience.
So it’s possible this game of musical chairs for seats in the season-opening rotation isn’t really an open competition. In the same way a football team’s quality starting quarterback enters the preseason with his job intact regardless of his exhibition performances, the Cardinals don’t seem to be combing through the Summer Camp efforts of the incumbents with a microscope.
While understandable, it's a fact that likely spells trouble for the rotation hopes of those who haven’t already had a spot earmarked for them in a previous season.
Leading that group is Kim, who used his quick pace and varied pitch arsenal to stymie his Cardinals teammates for five shutout innings on Thursday. KK threw 69 pitches, 42 of them for strikes, while allowing only one hit and striking out five.
He displayed everything a manager could hope to see from a starting pitcher. Yet, given the logjam of talented arms vying for those roles in St. Louis, Kim’s manager wasn’t ready to anoint the lefty to one of the five spots after Thursday night’s game.
“I wouldn’t say we count him in that group,” Shildt said of whether Kim had yet earned a guaranteed starting role. “Because again, we have talked about this. I mean, Dakota won 16 games last year. Miles and Carlos throw tomorrow night—I don’t think they have to feel like they've got to ‘make the rotation’ tomorrow night. Specific to Miles, he’s been an effective starter for us for two years. A year removed from winning 18 games and last year pitching really well for us, especially down the stretch and in the playoffs. An established guy in our rotation, is my point. Then Carlos, a two-time All-Star who has really dedicated himself and looks like he’s earned every right to have that opportunity as well.
“The great news is, KK, if you watched tonight, he was very effective. Clearly, he was able to get through five (innings). But also, what impresses me is, this guy’s a pitch-maker. He’s got the pitches for righties and lefties. So there’s a viable role for him on this club—just like there is for Carlos and Miles—that could be in big spots.”
Shildt's words seem to pave the way for the Cardinals to use Kwang Hyun Kim out of the bullpen to open the season. For Kim's part, he's willing to serve in whatever role the Cardinals ask, but via his translator, has stated consistently his desire to pitch in the rotation. He has certainly done everything in his power to earn the chance to do so.
But if we're being honest, so have Daniel Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber.
St. Louis' starting pitching is so deep, two pitchers who combined for a 1.29 ERA across 21 innings in spring training may not get much more than a passing glance for consideration in the season-opening rotation.
The pair has been equally electric at Summer Camp.
Gomber pitched four shutout innings Tuesday. He gave up one hit. Ponce de Leon has one scoreless intrasquad inning on his ledger this month, and he looked dominant in live batting practice Wednesday. The Cardinals stationed runners on the bases to test Ponce de Leon in game-like situations.
Even with the artificial base runners, they still couldn't score off him. In his Zoom interview Thursday night, Wainwright mentioned Ponce by name as a "future star" on the Cardinals pitching staff. The 28-year-old has maintained the same intensity he carried down in Jupiter, where he allowed just one run in 13 spring training innings.
Of course, Kwang Hyun Kim threw eight innings in spring training. He didn't allow a run.
It's honestly ridiculous. Poor John Gant, you had to read 1,200 words into this story before he got a mention. Once upon a time, up until the bitter end of spring training in 2019, Gant was in competition for a spot in the rotation. He narrowly lost that camp battle to Hudson.
This year, Gant compiled a 2.53 Grapefruit League ERA. In intrasquad games at Summer Camp, he's thrown two shutout innings with four strikeouts. He's probably a back-of-the-rotation gem for a dozen or more MLB teams. On the Cardinals, he might be the ninth starter, destined for another year in a relief role.
“Our pitching staff is very gifted,” Adam Wainwright said Thursday. “I don’t know how they’re going to make a decision on five guys, honestly, with the arms that we have in the camp.”
It's hard to imagine there are any wrong choices for Shildt and the Cardinals, who after those decisions are finalized, can expect to have a slew of capable starter-quality arms available out of the bullpen. The key for the Cardinals will be to strategically weaponize those unique skill sets in roles of prominence, a notion to which pitching coach Mike Maddux is looking forward this season.
"Some guys really pitch well, and they deserve a spot," Maddux said. "Whether that's multiple out of the 'pen or starting the game... It's not like anybody's going to be built up to go nine innings off the get-go. So everybody's going to be important and multiple inning options are going to be very important. Now, whether those come in one through four or maybe four, five, six, seven—where are those innings going to land? Somebody's got to fulfill them. We're in a good spot that we have people who can do that."
In a 2020 season that Maddux described as "a 60-game playoffs," he's confident in the plan the Cardinals intend to employ to creatively maximize the assets at their disposal.
"I want to maneuver, make sure we're set up to maneuver, and have multiple options for each scenario that we have," he said.
You can never have too much pitching. If the Cardinals want to take full advantage of theirs in 2020, they'll have to find a way to effectively use all of it.
