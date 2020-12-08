EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic has hit families all over the country hard; not only in health, but with massive losses in wages.
This week, the Salvation Army is helping rescue Christmas for families in East St. Louis.
“We have families that have always been self-reliant, always have been able to provide for their kids during Christmas, that are having to reach out and say, ‘We don't know where to go’” said Lieutenant Justian Croliss with the Salvation Army. “Families are reaching out and saying, ‘We don't know what we're going to do for our Christmas.’”
So workers are prepping boxes with toys and holiday meals for East St. Louis families.
Corliss said their registration numbers for Christmas assistance almost tripled this year.
“There have been times in the last few weeks that we didn't know how we were gonna get through all the need,” Corlis said.
But the community and donors stepped up to help stock packages for nearly 700 families across the Metro East.
Distribution in East St. Louis wrapped up Tuesday, and begins in Belleville Wednesday.
“It's not our work, it’s the community's work,” Corliss said.
If community members are interested in donating, the Salvation Army said to keep a lookout for their red kettles when out and about.
