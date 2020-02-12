ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The plans for a new MLS stadium are moving along but a new venue is also raising another concern.
Wednesday, an aldermanic committee passed bills to go to the full Board of Aldermen that would approve the development agreement for the stadium which is to be built near Union Station.
One issue is parking. The MLS ownership group is required to work with the city to look at ways to replace parking that will be lost to the stadium. They say with roughly 30 stadium events a year, a new parking structure does not have to be built.
“There may be some oddball day when there's a baseball game, a hockey game and a soccer game all going at the same time, that may happen once every so often but that'd be a good problem to have, and everybody'll figure it out,” said Bill Kuehl, an attorney with MLS 4 for the Lou.
Kuehl says the city is still doing a traffic and parking study but notes there is parking to the north and west of where the stadium will be built.
He also says design allows for mass transit, and Uber and Lyft drop-offs at the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.