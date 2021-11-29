(KMOV.com) - From California to Connecticut, police say organized theft rings are hitting retail stores in brazen smash and grab crimes. Thieves are hitting both high-end retailers like Louis Vuitton as well as loading up cart fulls of laundry detergent at grocery stores.
“When we see things starting to gear up, that’s when we start watching closer and worrying whether they will hit our area,” said Lake Saint Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi.
The Lake Saint Louis Police Chief has handled his fair share of thefts, helping bust up theft rings in 2012 and 2017. These organized groups hitting retail stores is nothing new, but its happening at an alarming pace. According to the National Retail Federation, 69 percent of retail stores reported an increased in organized crime in the last year.
Chesterfield police say this month they had a group of women push carts full of items out of Walmart. Richmond Heights police report more than $4,000 worth of stolen goods at the Saint Louis Galleria this November. And that’s just what’s reported.
“When we get into situations where we don’t have it reported, then the word spreads and that criminal activity increases,” said Chief DiGiuseppi.
Police across the area are increasing patrols, not just at retail centers but also neighborhoods, because while other cities are seeing stores targeted, the biggest target of organized criminals in the St. Louis region are cars.
Police say they need your help to stop the criminals. First off, call 911 if you see something suspicious, but also don’t make your vehicle an easy target. Don’t leave purses, wallets, guns or holiday shopping bags in plan sight for thieves to see.
