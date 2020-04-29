ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson mentioned the lack of COVID-19 testing kits the city has as the State of Missouri prepares to reopen next week.
"The testing situation is a debacle. We have 220,000 tests ordered. We ordered them back in the beginning of March...they're not here yet. It has been a 'it'll be here today. it'll be here tomorrow.' So, no we do not have enough tests," Krewson said during the Facebook live.
As parts of Missouri open back up, St. Louis City and County remain under stay-at-home orders. In her latest order, Krewson is mandating businesses that are essential, and remain open, must provide personal protective equipment to their employees. PPE includes masks and gloves.
As of Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis City has 1,116 cases and 60 deaths. St. Louis County is reporting 3,060 cases and 159 deaths.
