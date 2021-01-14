ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals and health departments are still working to vaccinate all healthcare workers in the 1A category of Missouri's rollout plan, but the state has now given the green light to begin Phase 1B.
While the news is encouraging for those waiting for the vaccine, there are still plenty of healthcare providers still waiting for their dose.
"I think we'll have more peace of mind, we'll be a little more relaxed," said Tom Nuzum, a physical therapist who sees dozens of patients each week.
He's one of thousands of healthcare workers who have been classified as "Phase 1A" by Missouri who are still waiting to get the vaccine.
It was only recently he was able to make an appointment at the St. Louis County Health Department, but his inoculation is still scheduled for early February.
St. Louis Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza said Thursday that while the region has the supply to vaccinate first responders, healthcare workers and emergency service personnel, the next phase my stress the vaccination supply line.
That phase covers those over 65 and adults with underlying conditions, a population that is far larger than the one making up Phase 1A.
"Right now there are a couple of things in play," Garza said. "How much vaccine do we have or do we expect to have? And how do we best organize this really large segment of the population so we can most efficiently get them vaccinated."
The task force is still working on how people in Tier 2 can sign up and where they'll get the vaccine. Garza said hospitals and outside venues are possible options.
"We would like to have a little more certainty in the supply that we're going to get and that's an important thing when you're trying to do planning and scheduling," he said.
Garza said the task force is hoping to provide more clarity on their plans to vaccinate people in Tier 2 sometime next week.
