ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three new people will begin leading Metro’s Public Safety Team Monday.
The news comes as the transit system continues facing scrutiny over the safety of MetroLink. Over the years riders have told News 4 they’re scared because of the amount of crime that happens on or near MetroLink platforms.
There used to be only one person overseeing Metro’s security operations, and that was only on an interim basis. That person reportedly had been working for about seven months trying to refocus safety and security, but now there will be a team.
Earlier this year, a report revealed Metro seemed to be policing the system rather than securing it. Metro vowed to improve security with more leadership focused on relationships with police.
The new team, which is compromised of Stephen Berry, General Manager of Public Safety; Kevin B. Scott, Director of Security; and Vernon L. Summer, Manager of Contract Security, will be responsible for responding to riders’ crime concerns and building customer-focused security plans.
