ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV) -- Measles in the U.S. has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, closing in on 700 cases this year in a resurgence largely attributed to misinformation that is turning parents against vaccines.
Not only is measles dangerous in itself, but its return could mean other vaccine-preventable diseases seemingly consigned to the past may be coming back as well, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 695 cases had been reported in 22 states this year as of Wednesday afternoon. That was up from 626 reported Monday and makes this the nation's worst year for measles since 1994, with eight months still to go in 2019. There were 963 cases in 1994.
Roughly three-quarters of this year's illnesses in the U.S. have been in New York state, mainly in two ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and suburban Rockland County. Most of those cases have been in unvaccinated people.
However, even previously-vaccinated people may be at risk.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, people born in the late 60s, 70s, and 80s may have been vaccinated, but never built immunity, because of the way the vaccines were administered.
In 1989, the CDC changed their recommendations to include two doses of the MMR vaccine, which covers measles, mumps, and rubella. The change made the vaccine more effective.
If you were vaccinated before 1989, you should consult your doctor about whether or not you need another vaccine.
The CDC says it is safe to get another vaccine and that two doses are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93 percent effective.
