ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The annual Soulard Mardi Gras parade is less than a month away on March 2.
Some people living in neighborhoods near the event are asking for more help with parking restrictions and trash pickup during the party weekend.
"It's pretty crazy. Parking is insane. Trash is everywhere. Intoxicated public urination, domestic disputes," said Jessica Difilio, who has lived in the McKinley Heights neighborhood for more than three decades.
She, along with other neighbors, say they appreciate the parade-especially the money it brings in- but add it would be nice to have parking permits like residents in Soulard.
"You can’t leave your house for any reason because when you come back you will have to park miles away," said Difilio.
In the event red zone in Soulard, streets are closed to traffic from 3 a.m. Saturday March 2nd until 2 a.m. Sunday March 3rd. In the yellow zone, only cars with a parking pass are allowed to park on the street. Those parking passes are issued to each household in the zone.
But some folks right outside the event zone, like in Benton Park and McKinley Heights, say they get left behind before and after the big parade.
"The only change I would like to see is some help with trash clean up," said Debbi Carroll.
Regency, the company contracted to pick up trash after the event, says it can immediately and quickly clear the streets of Soulard after the parade because cars aren't in the way since parking is restricted. But crews will spend the next week going to surrounding neighborhoods picking up trash by hand, a process that takes longer since cars are there.
Regency company officials are asking neighbors who are concerned about trash after the event to call the Mardi Gras Inc. office at (314) 771 - 5110. They say when complaints come in, they re-direct crews to clean up those areas.
"We do work hard to put on a fun and safe festival and to be good neighbors at the same time," said Mack Bradley, Mardi Gras Inc.
Bradley went on to explain they don't have control over street parking outside the festival zone, however, they strongly encourage people to avoid driving to the event, and instead take shuttles, MetroLink, taxis, or ride-share services.
The two aldermen covering McKinley Heights and Benton Park say the cars have to go somewhere, so they are not considering expanding parking restrictions into areas outside the event zone. But they echo Mardi Gras organizers in asking people to take public transit or carpool to the event.
They also say if a car is illegally parked in front of an alley or driveway, the homeowner can call Mardi Gras Inc.'s office where a tow truck is on standby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.