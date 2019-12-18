ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Health experts told News 4 it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
Flu cases in Missouri have nearly doubled from the first week of December to last week. So far, four people in Missouri and 1,300 nationwide have died this flu season.
While the flu season generally runs from October to April, health department officials say that in November they start to see the numbers pick up.
Even though it is mid-December, health experts are still advising people to get a flu shot if they haven’t yet this year.
