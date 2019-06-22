ALTON, Ill. ( KMOV.com) -- Businesses in Alton are still feeling the affects of severe flooding but one major business received good news Saturday morning.
The Argosy Casino plans to reopen Tuesday after being closed all but eights days since early May due to recent flooding. The casino is the only business impacted by the floodwaters.
For almost six weeks, the Alton Marina has been closed-- the longest the marina has been closed consecutively since it opened 23 years ago.
The closure is also having a big impact on employees who have been out of work for weeks.
"One of the waitresses that works for me has a babysitter and the babysitter is not getting paid because she isn't working," said Alton Marina Manager Karen Bake.
The Mississippi River in Alton has reached its second highest crest in history early June at 39 feet -- less than three feet below the record level in 1993.
