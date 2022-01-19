As federal government prepares to give out millions of N95 masks, local health leaders say distribution plan still unclear

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As early as next week, N95 masks could be in the hands of more Americans as part of the White House’s plan to distribute 400 million N95 masks through pharmacies and community health centers.
“Omicron is such a highly transmissible virus,” said Dr. Farrin Manian. "That makes it even more imperative to emphasize the basics.”
Manian is the Chair of the Department of Medicine with Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He said having more N95 masks available publicly is significant as the St. Louis community continues to deal with this latest surge in COVID-19.
“We knew all along that N95 masks, which we use in the health care setting, actually filter out the air more efficiently for particles,” said Manian. “And the 95 comes from being able to filter out 95 percent of particles in the air large and small.”
At the start of the pandemic, N95 masks were scarce, even in health care settings. This prompted health leaders to encourage the public to use other forms of masking, like surgical masks and fabric masks.
At this point, Manian said people should be encouraged to use N95 masks as they become widely available.
A CVS spokesperson told News 4 the company is preparing for N95 distribution:
Through our continued participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we’ll be offering access to free N95 masks at CVS Pharmacy locations in the coming weeks as we receive supply from the Federal Government. Our work to distribute high-quality masks as part of this program is an extension of our commitment to providing equitable access to the tools necessary to combat COVID-19, including testing, vaccines, and authorized therapies.
A Walgreens spokesperson sent a similar statement:
We are pleased to partner with the Administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at select Walgreens locations nationwide while supplies last. We know masks are an effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19. We are currently finalizing the operational details of this program and will provide more information once available. Since the beginning of the pandemic we have remained committed to providing vaccinations, testing services and products that are critical to helping protect our communities.
As far as local area health departments, they told News 4 they are not sure yet what their role will be in distribution.
“We’re awaiting on more details about that program…whether it’ll be mailed to individual homes like the testing kits or they’ll be a distribution plan through government,” said Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis County Executive. “So, we’ll know more about that by today I’m sure…in the coming days, and we’ll share that information with you when we have it.”
St. Charles County Officials said they have not yet received any information from the federal government on the distribution of N95 masks.
Still, county health leaders are stressing that these masks come at an important time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates are still high in the community.
“There are a few hopeful signs. Hospitalizations have gone down over the past few days, and so have reported cases in St. Louis County. But at nearly 2,000 new cases per day, we’re nowhere close to seeing this virus stop its spread,” said Page. “If everyone uses all the tools we have to fight this, we’ll get through this much faster.”
