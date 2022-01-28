As federal COVID-19 tests begin to arrive in the mail, accuracy could be impacted by colder temperatures

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over a week since the federal government launched a website for people to receive free at home test kits, some St. Louis residents are already starting to receive their orders.
"Any increase in testing is good, because if you don't know if you're positive or negative, your likelihood of spreading it is higher,” said Scott Lambert, president of ArcPoint Labs St. Louis.
Lambert says while they perform both rapid (Antigen) and PCR testing at their locations in the city, they say having this federal resource available is important in giving people in the community more options to testing.
"Ideally what we're hoping to see is for those patients that are just having mild symptoms and things like that, or are possibly with children that are out of school and parents having to stay home with them…that they can use those tests in that arena and really not have to come to the emergency rooms or urgent cares and things like that,” said Dr. Samantha Yonkman.
Yonkman is the lab director at Mercy Hospital South. Since these kits are arriving in the mail, she says it is important people be vigilant about when they arrive.
"Especially right now we're starting to see really cold temperatures, obviously you wouldn't want to be leaving this in your mailbox overnight or even in your trunk overnight or anywhere like that,” she said.
The ideal temperature for at-home test kits are listed on the box or instructions for any brand you find at your local drugstore or supermarket. Yonkman says if kits like these are left in extreme temperatures above or below what is recommended, the results will not be as accurate.
"A lot of the chemicals and proteins that are within these acid kits, they really can denature, and then at that point you're really just not activating those at the right time. So, you could be getting a negative result and really you are positive,” said Yonkman. "If you are getting them mailed, if you can bring them into your home or maybe have a neighbor bring them into a warm area, that would definitely help you ensure that the test is giving you an accurate result when you're using it."
Even after bringing the kits inside, Yonkman said to wait at least two hours to use the kit.
"I would definitely say if it's been out in the elements for more than two to three days, I for sure would not be trusting those results...but really even just a matter of hours that can affect it,” said Yonkman.
People can still sign up to receive test kits by going to Covidtests.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.