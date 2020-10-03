ST. CHARELS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As farmers across the Midwest begin their fall harvest, many are doing so at a loss as a result of COVID-19.
Low crop prices for the better part of spring and summer have saddled some farmers with a 20 percent hit to their bottom line.
“Global events affect us dramatically because we export so much of our crop, especially soybeans, and a large amount of those soybeans actually go to China," said Adam Jones, a soybean and corn farmer in St. Charles County. "So, with the coronavirus and with the issues with China with trade, we were dramatically effected by prices.”
Jones said earlier this year, some of his crops were priced well below average and in turn, he'll take a 20 percent hit this fall. While prices have rebounded some, which he said is due to supply, farmers are still feeling the effects.
"There’s not a whole lot margin in farming right now, so when you take 20 percent off, it puts a lot of people under water," he said.
The farming industry has received two federal relief packages, including the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which pumped $19 billion to support farmers and ranchers to maintain supply chains.
Still, many farmers are taking less money home to their families than in previous years due to the pandemic.
"We've had great weather this year, lots of rain, so the crop yield is very high," Jones said. "That'll help some, too."
Jones and his cousin began working this week and will spend the next month harvesting 850 acres worth of corn and soybeans.
"Everybody is impacted obviously, but as a farmer, we can't not go to work, we can't work from home," Jones said. “Just like truckers, firefighters and everybody else, we’re also kind of on the front line too and doing what we can to feed the world."
