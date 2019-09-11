COLLINSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday is the last day fans can soak in a live race at Fairmount Park racetrack in Collinsville, but next year the popular track is eyeing a big expansion.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill expanding Illinois' gaming laws, which will allow Fairmount Park to open a casino, and add extra racing dates.
The hope is to have at least a temporary casino open next year, which park officials say is great for existing employees.
"Vendors, waiters, bartenders," said Jon Sloan, a spokesperson for Fairmount Park. "We have plenty people who worked here who were working seasonally because we only had thoroughbred horse racing seasonally, now we're going to be a year round attraction."
Sloan said the changes at the track could add at least a thousand jobs.
